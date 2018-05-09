Improving lives in poor region of Pokot, Kenya

Yellowmen from the Rotary Club of Senlac spent two weeks in the Pokot region of northwest Kenya, continuing the work in the villages they have supported for the past fourteen years.

The Yellowmen are a group made up of Senlac Rotarians and professionals, named by locals because of the yellow shirts worn by the team.

Local school children SUS-180905-121144001

During the course of their visits they have built clinics, a hospital and school accommodation blocks, taken school supplies, given educational seminars, provided medicines, treatment and medical advice.

During the most recent visit two buildings were finished - apart from the roofs which will be completed in September. A third building also needs a roof once funds are available.

The Yellowmen support 25 schools in the area and took a large amount of books and materials. Seminars in teaching and learning techniques were given and a full programme of school visits undertaken.

Organiser of the trip, Eddie McCall says the feedback was pleasing. “The evidence we got from classroom visits and teacher observation shows the Yellowmen are making a difference,” he said. “Despite Pokot being one of the poorest counties in Kenya it is the only one whose results continue to be good despite the poverty.”

Medicines being sorted for delivery SUS-180905-121134001

Medicines were also delivered to five clinics and a hospital. The nursing team ran a day clinic and diagnosed and treated 245 patients in one day. Sessions on infection control and menstruation were given to several girl’s schools. Baby clothes taken by the team were passed on to the local maternity hospital.

Thanks to modern technology a photo of a patient’s eye was sent to the Yellowmen’s consultant optician in the UK who was then able to diagnose the condition.

Eddied said: “It was another rewarding visit. We are able to help so many and it is gratifying to be able to see what difference we are making to the area.” Visit: www.Yellowmen.org

Young lady from the Pokot region, Kenya in traditional dress

Mary's Clinic at the start of the February visit SUS-180905-121123001

Young Kadongdong warriors SUS-180905-120802001