Increased concerns for missing Hastings man

Police have become increasingly concerned for the welfare of 33-year-old James Hamlin who was reported missing in Hastings at 10.23pm on Saturday (March 31).

James, of no fixed address, is known to suffer from depression and there are fears he may try to harm himself, according to police.

Police described James as white, around 5ft 6in, of large build, with cropped mousy brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a blue hooded top and often wears jogging trousers and t-shirts or jumpers, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

Sergeant Matt Chapman, of Hastings police, said: “We’re anxious to trace James as soon as possible due to concerns for his health and well-being.”

Anyone seeing James or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1243 of 01/04.