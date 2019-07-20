'Increasing concern' for missing Hastings teenager

Police are searching for a missing Hastings teenager.

Jude Berry, 15, has not been since Thursday (July 18), police said.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in, of slight build, with short hair. It is not known what he was wearing when he disappeared.

The teenager has strong links to the Seaford area, said a police spokesman.

They added: "There is increasing concern for him because of his age and vulnerability.

"Anyone who has seen Jude or has any other information about where he may be is asked to contact the police on 101 or online quoting serial 23 of 19/07."