‘Incredibly valuable’ hospital radio receives cash donation

A local home care provider held a raffle to help boost the coffers of the Conquest hospital’s radio station, which it sponsors and supports.

Radfield Home Care Hastings and Rother specialises in the care of older people in the community, and the company’s director Samuel Holmes says they are proud to sponsor Conquest Hospital Radio (CHR). “We have been working closely with the team of CHR volunteers to raise funds and awareness of the great work that they do,” he said.

“As part of our sponsorship activities, Radfield Home Care staff held an Easter raffle at the hospital on Wednesday March 28, with all monies raised going to CHR.”

A self-funding registered charity radio station, CHR (formerly Hospital Radio Hastings) has been on air for more than forty years. It can be listened to by people in the hospital or anywhere in the world using any Internet streaming service.

Samuel added: “Many older people are in hospital without visitors and the radio is like a friend to them. The station volunteers visit the wards to assist people to tune in their devices and collect requests. This is incredibly valuable work and we are tremendously proud to support this worthwhile cause.”

Dedicated CHR volunteers also present programmes and outside broadcasts, raise funds, maintain the record library and provide essential backroom organisation.

CHR Chairperson, Wendy Belton thanked Samuel and staff at Radfield Home Care, for holding the raffle, which raised £75, and said: “The money will be put to good use in our studio and ensure we can continue to provide enjoyment for both patients and those listening via the Internet.”

