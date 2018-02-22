Indecent assault charges dropped against former headteacher

The former headteacher of Robertsbridge Community College will not face charges of historic indecent assault after the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) decision to offer no evidence following a review of the case.

Douglas Downs was faced with four charges of indecent assault against a teenage girl in Hastings, in September 2017, and was later suspended from his role at the community college in Knelle Road.

Despite the CPS’s decision to offer no evidence, Mr Downs is no longer employed by the community college, it has been revealed.

Kenny Fitzpatrick, the interim headteacher at Robertsbridge Community College, said: “We understand the Crown Prosecution Service has made the decision to offer no evidence against Mr Downs. Because of the personal, private and confidential nature of the situation we are not going to discuss details of Mr Downs’ employment, but can confirm he is no longer employed by the college.”

A CPS spokesperson added: “We keep cases under continual review. Following a review in this case we concluded that the evidential test was not met and therefore offered no evidence.”