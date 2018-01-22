International pianist hits the right note with visit to Vinehall School

One of the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, winners made a big impression with Vinehall pupils when he visited the school recently.

Vinehall pupils from Reception to Year 8, parents and grandparents were treated to a most beautiful and inspiring recital from the Second Prize winner of the competition, Hans Suh.

Hans played an entire programme of Waltzes, beginning with the famous ‘Minute Waltz’ and ending with the virtuosic Gounod – Liszt Valse de Faust.

A spokesperson for the school said: “This was full of flashy sonic effects, such as glissandos, and lots of other pianistic fireworks as he raced towards its dramatic conclusion.

“The whole Chaplin Theatre burst into rapturous applause.

What the audience was not aware of was that Hans came ready to play a completely different programme; but testament to his true professionalism and insight, he changed the programme to fit the setting and more importantly to what the children would appreciate and love.

“We were blessed that Hans stayed for a music workshop with our scholars. Performing was our very own student Hongming, known to us as Lancelot L. He performed both Bach and Debussy and then experienced his first Masterclass with Hans.

“Hans was very impressed with Lancelot’s playing and gave lots of good advice. He ended by saying Lancelot has a very bright future ahead.

Vinehall would like to wish all our talented scholars every success in their forthcoming auditions.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer group titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your (paper title) simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)