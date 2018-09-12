Investigation into Burwash High Street fire

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Burwash shop in the early hours of this morning.

Six fire engines were sent to the Burwash High Street, along with police and ambulance services.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire, persons reported, at the Village Stores, The Limes, High Street, Burwash on at 3.34am.

Three appliances were initially dispatched from Burwash, Mayfield and Heathfield.

At 5am this morning, six fire appliances were at the scene from Battle, Burwash, Mayfield, Heathfield, Broad Oak, a Control Unit from Bexhill and an over-border appliance.

All persons were accounted for, according to the fire service.

A fire spokesman said: “At 10am this morning, two appliances were still on the scene damping down. A fire investigation is currently underway.”