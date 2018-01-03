Invitation to hear speaker and enjoy breakfast at local eatery

Bexhill Kingsmen, have extended an invitation to join them for breakfast and hear one of their members speak at Di Paolo’s, 5 Marina, Bexhill on January 13, at 9.30am.

Bexhill Kingsmen are a non-denominational group of Christian men, most of whom are members of The King’s Church Bexhill. One of the members, Geoff Tompkins says they meet once a month for breakfast at The Pelham, but for January they are inviting their better halves and with an increase in numbers they needed a change in venue. He added: “The after breakfast speaker is Steve Whitington. Saved off the streets 32 years ago and delivered from alcohol and substance abuse, Steve committed his life to Christ, and joined what is now Kings Church Hastings, where he met and married Gail.

“Steve and Gail have known many ups and downs including debt, bankruptcy, bereavement (their youngest son died aged 15) and homelessness. In 2013 Steve joined the Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team, taking over the Frontline Team in 2016, with Gail as the Team’s CEO.

“Their lives are now dedicated to the ministry that in 2017 has seen many individuals rescued from taking their lives at Beachy Head.”

To make a reservation for the breakfast event call Geoff on 07711 544833.