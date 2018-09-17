Invitation to join coffee morning in aid of charity

A Macmillan Coffee Morning will be held at Bexhill Senior Citizens Club 45, Eversley Rd, Bexhill on Thursday, September 27, 10-11.15am.

A spokesperson said: “Please come along to support us and raise as much money as we can for such a worthy cause. Non members are encouraged to come along and see our wonderful Social Club. Enjoy our coffee lounge and find out what our club has to offer the over 55’s. We are seeking new members. If your over 55 and looking to take up a new activity then pop along one weekday between 10-11.30am and have a look around and see the wide range of things we have on offer. These include Keep Fit, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing, Indoor Bowling, Arts and Crafts, Reading, Poetry, Darts, Pool, Dominoes and our popular Computer Suite, that has a range of courses on offer.”