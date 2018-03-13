Invitation to visit charity’s therapy centre next weekend

Local charity, The Sara Lee Trust is holding an Open Day at its Therapy Centre in Sidley, Bexhill on Saturday, March 24, 11-4pm.

Visitors can enjoy a free tour of the facilities and find out about the services it provides, which include complementary therapies, counselling, yoga and support groups.

Taster massage, reflexology and reiki sessions will be available, along with refreshments and a tombola.

The Therapy Centre, which opened in July 2017, provides essential care and support services to people in Bexhill and the surrounding area affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses, including family members, carers and loved ones.

The centre is located at the rear of The Sara Lee Trust Charity Shop 54, Ninfield Road.

Visit www.saraleetrust.org