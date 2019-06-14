Is Rother recycling staying in UK?

From: Heather Morrey, South Cliff, Bexhill

I expect that many people will have watched Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s ‘War on Plastic’ programme on BBC 1 last night.

He discovered that vast amounts of our so-called recycling, so lovingly sorted by us into our special bins, is being exported to countries in the Far East where much of it is either piled up to disintegrate slowly and then pollute watercourses or be burned in enormous open bonfires, the smoke from which endangers the health of the local people.

I would like to know whether Rother can guarantee that our ‘recycling’ is staying in this country to be sorted, treated, reused or used to generate power ?

Otherwise I feel I don’t want to be a part of the scheme.