Japanese collection at Hastings Museum has gained international recognition

Hastings Museum and Art gallery has received a national boost as its extensive Japanese collection was highlighted on an interactive map published by the Department for Culture, Media and Science.

This coincided with a visit to the country by the Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo.

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, explained: “We have a fantastic collection of Japanese artefacts here, all of which are part of the Brassey collection.

“Lord and Lady Brassey, who lived in Hastings and donated their collection to the town, were among the very first westerners to visit Japan when it opened up in the 19th century, travelling on their private yacht, The Sunbeam.

“Our collection in Hastings includes a full set of samurai armour, a saddle and matching stirrups of wood, a 17th century su-yari (a spear), an early 17th century Wakizashi (short sword), and a late 16th century Katana (long sword).

“We also have a selection of netsuke (decorative toggles), dolls, mirrors and decorative lacquer boxes on display in the Upper Durbar Hall.

“The museum has a large collection of Japanese prints, with two examples are on display at the moment.

“I am really pleased that the museum’s collection has been highlighted like this.

“It has so much of interest to see, of local, national, and international significance.”

Entrance to Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is free. The museum is situated off Bohemia Road. You can find details of exhibitions at www.hmag.org.uk.

