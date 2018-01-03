JAX Community Choir, Old Town, Bexhill Appeal for new members to join friendly group

JAX community choir are appealing for new members, particularly with low voices to join their friendly throng.

The choir, who sing at St Peter’s Community Centre, Bexhill Old Town every Tuesday 6.30-8.00pm, are under the new direction of Dr Jo Wood and are modernising their repertoire. Jo said: “ How low can you go? We don’t care if you are male or female, young or old, you are welcome to sing with us. There is no audition and you do not need to read music. “Why not make it your New Year’s resolution to join a choir? Come along for a free taster session. We look forward to meeting you. The choir costs £5 per session for a term’s commitment or £6 per individual session.”

For more information email: jowood01@gmail.com or visit the website at: www.swingadillas.co.uk.