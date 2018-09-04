Join Battle Rotary Club for charity 1066 walk

The popular 1066 charity walk through beautiful Sussex countryside organised annually by the Rotary Club of Battle in association with St Michael’s Hospice takes place this year on Sunday, September 30.

Michael Hodge MBE, Past President Battle Rotary Club says the walk is a fun family event. He said: “As usual walkers are offered a choice of three starting points; Pevensey, Boreham Street and Steven’s Crouch. The walk ends at Battle Abbey.

“Distances of 16, nine and four miles mean that the event is ideal for serious walkers and young families alike.

“Proceeds are shared equally between St Michael’s Hospice and Rotary charities.”

Full details can be seen on the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com/1066walk or 01424 456379.