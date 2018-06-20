Join the Big Sleep and see how the other half live...

Registration is now open for those wanting to take part in Seaview’s sponsored mass sleep out, which returns to The Stade this September, raising awareness and funds for some of the town’s most vulnerable people.

The event, which will be held on Friday, September 28, 8pm-7am, features musical entertainment from Hastings favourites Bobby Fuego’s Fat Fingers of Funk Band, The Haystingers and King Size Slim.

The Big Sleep 2017, Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170925-072242001

Hosted by TV and Radio presenter Kevin Devine, the entertainment is free and open to all between 8-10pm.

The sleep out is a ticketed event which commences at 10pm in the cardboard city on the Stade. Registration is by midday on September 27 and entrants must have raised at least £25 in sponsorship.

Exclusively for those sleeping out there will be an unplugged gig around the brazier with King Size Slim.

Hot drinks will be available throughout the night with porridge served the following morning.

There are prizes to be won for top fundraisers and sponsorship incentives. Raise £75 or more and receive a Big Sleep T-shirt, raise £150 and get a Big Sleep hoodie. Prizes will be announced on the night for the individual and team fundraisers who have raised the most.

The Big Sleep is organised by the Seaview Awareness 4 Action Group (A4A) a group of volunteers who are passionate about the work of Seaview.

Last year’s Big Sleep raised more than £25,000 and one of the organisers of the event, Sue Burgess says they hope this year will be just as successful. “For 33 years Seaview Project has been supporting some of the most vulnerable people in Hastings and St Leonards, most of whom experience problems with their accommodation,” she said.

“The reality of sleeping rough is not something experienced by the majority of people, and albeit for one night only,

“The Big Sleep will enable participants to engage with the reality of bedding down for the night with only a cardboard box and sleeping bag for warmth.”

For young people under the age of 18 who would like to replicate the Big Sleep experience, Sue suggests sleeping out in either their own, or a friend’s garden, adding: “All you need to do is seek permission from a parent or guardian to hold your own sleep out on September 28, raise a minimum of £25 and we will provide you with a Big Sleep cardboard box, a free hat, badge, soup and porridge pot!

“Corporate fundraising opportunities are also available so if your company would like to support the event in exchange for a promotional banner or logo placement on our merchandise, please contact us to request a Business Sponsorship Pack.

“Business sponsorship means all cash raised by the Big Sleepers goes directly towards Seaview’s frontline services working with the homeless and vulnerable.”

To register for the Big Sleep visit: www.thebigsleephastings.com

For more details contact the Big Sleep team at: mail@thebigsleephastings.com or visit: www.facebook.com/TheBigSleepHastings, #bigsleephastings, @tbshastings

