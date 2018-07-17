Join the fun at Lakeside Music Picnic

The Rotary Club of Senlac’s Lakeside Music Picnic is fast approaching and all are invited to this fun family event set in one of the county’s most stunning gardens.

The annual event is hosted and organised by The Rotary Club of Senlac, and will be held in the gardens of Rotarian Pat and Judy Connor at Camelot, 90 Westfield Lane, St Leonards on Sea, on August Bank Holiday Sunday (August 26).

The stunning venue for the Rotary Club of Senlac's Music by the Lake 2018 SUS-180717-104702001

Local covers band, The Rockitmen who performed at Senlac Rotary’s Classic car Show, Bodiam, last month, will be headlining the Lakeside Music Picnic with their footstomping mix of classic 60’s, 70’s and 80’s hits.

Visitors can take their own picnic to enjoy by the lake while listening to the music and partake of a tipple of Pimms or tea and coffee which will be available to purchase.

Proceeds from he picnic will be donated to ’Friends of Fia’ (a young local girl who has Alexander disease) and other local good causes.

Rotarian Colin Goldsack says they aim to raise around £1,500 from the picnic. “It’s a fantastic day for all the family,” he said.

“Pat and Judy’s garden and lake really is stunning; the perfect venue for a lakeside music picnic!”

Gates will open at 11.30am and music will be performed 1-5.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 in advance and are available to purchase direct from Pat and Judy at 90, Westfield Road, TN37 7NQ, by calling 0751 566 6067, or £12.50 on the day.

For further information or to find out more about Rotary contact the Senlac Rotary Executive Secretary, John Relfe, on 01424 272012 or visit the web-site at: www.senlacrotary.org.uk