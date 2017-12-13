Joyce’s charity hair-razing experience

A Bexhill resident had a hair-razing experience to bag a pile of cash for her favourite charity.

For several years Joyce Wood has organised a variety of fundraisers for the East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People (ESAB), including hosting lunches and cream teas at her home in The Highlands, Bexhill.

Joyce, now in her 80s, and suffering with a bad back following a fall while on holiday in India, decided this year to do something completely different to support the 96-year-old charity. She had her head shaved!

Joyce, a committee member of the Friends of ESAB which fundraises and provides support for the charity, says the charity is very important to her. “I wanted a quick and easy way to try to raise some much-needed money for a charity that is dear to my heart,” she said.

“My mother was partially sighted from the age of 11 and totally blind and deaf in her latter years, so I know how important the work of ESAB is to those who have limited or no sight.

“Lots of people thought I was mad having my head shaved just ahead of a cold snap, but wearing a hat at this time of the year looks perfectly natural whereas it wouldn’t if I’d had it done in the summer.

“I’d like to thank hairdresser Sally Bigmore for making such a good job of it and all the people who have supported me with donations. More than £500 has been raised so far, which is terrific.”

ESAB are a registered charity dedicated to providing vital services to blind and partially sighted people who live within East Sussex.