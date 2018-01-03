Kick that excess fat into touch with Bexhill‘s weight loss football league

An FA endorsed football league aimed exclusively at men who are overweight, kicks off in Bexhill at the end of this month.

MAN v FAT Football, a 14 week football league for men who are overweight or obese, launches at Bexhill College on January 26.

The weight loss scheme has seen 95 percent of players lose weight, with some losing up to 70lbs during its 14-week duration. MAN v FAT Football leagues are officially endorsed by the Football Association, Sport England and football clubs across the country.

MAN v FAT Football was set up by Andrew Shanahan (who himself lost five stone) as he says he was fed-up with weight loss classes just for women. “We’re thrilled to roll out our effective weight loss leagues to men in Bexhill,” he said. “We’ve seen that MAN v FAT Football can have an incredible impact on the health of our players with most losing weight and 93 percent reporting health improvements including curing sleep apnoea to huge improvements in regulating blood pressure and relieving joint pain. Our players have lost more than 40 tonnes in weight in 2017 and we know that we’re going to smash that in 2018 with the addition of leagues like the one in Bexhill.”

MAN v FAT Football combines the game with dietary and lifestyle advice, online and offline support. Before each game, a weigh-in takes place followed by a 30 minute six-a-side football match. Players can earn extra goal bonuses for their team depending on the number of pounds lost, putting the emphasis on teamwork. The final result of each match consists of the score on the pitch and the score from the scales.

Andy Dyke, National Participation Manager of Recreational Football at the FA said: “MAN v FAT Football is a brilliant initiative for anyone who wants to address their weight and start working their way back into playing football. The results of the leagues are extremely impressive.”

It is free to play - with a £10 refundable deposit, so the only thing to lose is weight.

Players can join at www.manvfat.com/football and get more information by calling 0845 163 0042 or emailing football@manvfat.com