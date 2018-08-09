Kids Dino fun at Priory Meadow

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre is hosting a day full of fun and games on Saturday August 11 between 10am and 4pm.

The dinosaur themed activities will be led by explorers Dina and Dora, who will spend the day entertaining mini explorers at Dino Island - the sandy beach in Queens Square.

Games include Hot Lava tug-a-war, Find the missing dinosaur eggs, themed music, How to train your dinosaur and a Dinosaur egg on a spoon race. There will also be temporary tattoos, storytelling and a quiz. Small prizes are up for grabs throughout the day.

Leanna Lawson, from Priory Meadow, said: “We are thrilled to have the entertainers come to Dino Island. They are going to add to the exciting event schedule we have here this summer.

Summer started at Priory Meadow on Saturday July 21 when the beach launched, and a giant T-Rex and his friends thrilled shoppers. The dinosaurs are returning on Bank Holiday Monday August 27.

“Every day until September 2 shoppers can come and relax on the beach, feel the sand between their toes and make sand castles with Buckets and Spades provided by The Works.”

Summer events continue. For more information on all summer events, visit priorymeadow.com/events or find us on Facebook @priorymeadowshopping.

Picture by Roberts Photographic.