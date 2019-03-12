Kipling Children’s Ward, Conquest hospital Blackbrooks Garden Centre donates £3,025

A donation of £3,025 has been made to the Kipling Children’s ward, Conquest hospital, by Blackbrooks Garden Centre, Sedlescombe.

The money will be used to purchase items that will benefit children, their families and staff that care for them.

Rachel Brook, Kipling Ward matron said: “We thank Blackbrooks Garden Centre and the public for raising this money.

“This large donation will go towards equipment to help improve the stay of children, young people and their families.

“For example, sensory equipment for those with special needs.”

Kipling Children’s inpatient ward has 17 beds and cares for children aged from birth to 16 years of age.