Launch of Hastings Pier photo calendar competition

Hastings Pier is launching a photography competition to find 12 stunning photos to publish in a 2019 calendar.

As well as having their photo published in the pier’s calendar, the overall winner will receive a £100 voucher to Marriots photography shop.

The competition, which was the brainchild of the pier’s volunteers, is open from Friday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 25, and will consider photos from or of the pier since it reopened in 2016. A panel of judges, led by internationally-renowned documentary photographer John Cole, will select the 12 finalists from five categories – The Pier as a Landmark; Nature; Abstract; Architecture; and Life on the Pier. The public will then vote for the winning entry on social media, with the winner also adorning the calendar’s front cover.

John Cole, who spent two years photographing the reconstruction of the pier, said: “Since its reopening, Hastings Pier has become a focal point for both local photographers as well as visitors from around the country. The pier offers an endless array of options, from the textures of reclaimed wood and precise, minimal architecture, to the industrial Victorian sub-structure. To say nothing of the stunning views of the sea, sky and glowing sunsets.

“I am delighted to be part of a truly democratic project which offers everyone the chance to submit their photos of the People’s Pier.”

Fellow judge, and winner of the pier’s sunset photography competition last year, Gwilym Rees-Roberts, first took up photography as he found it assisted him with coping with his severe anxiety.

He said: “Photography has helped me to deal with a number of difficulties in my life, and winning the pier’s competition last year was a real honour. I’m now really excited to give the opportunity to others and can’t wait to see the entries.”

The finalists will be announced in mid-May, followed by the public vote. All 12 images will be exhibited on the pier over the summer, with proceeds from prints and calendar sales going to Hastings Pier Charity.

All photos must either feature the pier, or have been taken on or under the pier, and be taken since the pier’s reopening in 2016.

Photographs must be a minimum of 5 MPX (to be blown up to A3), JPEG and 3:2 landscape.

All entries must be the work of the photographer, and must have been taken in accordance with British law with any subjects having granted permission to be featured.

Photographs can be submitted by email to calendar@hpcharity.co.uk. Ensure you clearly state the category you are submitting the photograph for in the email subject line. They can also be submitted on Facebook using the appropriate hashtag for your category: #hastingspiercalendarlandmark, #hastingspiercalendarnature, #hastingspiercalendarabstract, #hastingspiercalendararchitecture, and #hastingspiercalendarlife.

The categories are:

• Hastings Pier The Landmark – Epic beauty shots of the pier itself, organisers encourage big wide shots for this category including drone photography, providing it is carried out in accordance with CAA guidelines.

• Nature around the Pier – This includes sunsets, sunrises, the ocean, wildlife and anything relating to the environment and natural world.

• The Abstract Pier – An opportunity to capture the pier in a unique and creative way, including use of photographic manipulation, reflections and shadows.

• Architecture – Capturing the pier’s architectural detail, including the various textures of wood and metal, the substructure and columns, the Victorian fencing and Pavilion.

• Life on the Pier – This category is designed for photographs of events and visitors interacting with and enjoying the pier. All subjects included must have granted permission to be included in the photograph and featured in the calendar.

For full terms and conditions, rules and category descriptions, visit http://hastingspier.org.uk/.