League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital in need of new members

A charity that raises money towards vital equipment for hospital patients is looking for new members.

The League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital was founded in 1952 to raise funds to supplement the resources of the hospital service and to provide amenities for patients and staff and for Bexhill residents within the area.

Volunteer Rosemary Boyd-Mercer said: “Last year I joined the League of Friends and this is the most positive thing I have ever done. I was unaware of the great support it gives to Bexhill Hospital and its staff in providing new equipment to enhance the treatment of patients.

“All machinery has a life span and the continual use they get can cause breaking down and if they are not repairable to replace them at tremendous cost is necessary. It goes without saying that the malfunction of equipment dramatically delays any detection/diagnostic procedures and treatment of patients in all walks of life and, of course, that goes for the wellbeing of consultants to treat patients as well.

“The League of Friends committee meets at regular intervals and are presented with bids for equipment and/or other items that are urgently required for the wellbeing of patients. The committee are dedicated members with experience in funding much-needed demands. Last year the League of Friends presented a cheque for £54,000 towards the £1m Conquest Hospital MRI scanner appeal.

“The League of Friends would benefit greatly by people coming forward to join as a member of this unique, supportive, and well-deserved registered charity. Subscription of £15 for a year is all that is required for you to support this charity. I am proud to be a member and you can be too.”

To join, visit www.bexhillhospitalfriends.org.uk.