Let’s work together to beat the fly-tippers says Hastings resident

A Hastings resident is calling for people to work together and be vigilant in a bid to prevent fly-tippers making areas of the town an eye-sore.

Mark Bailey, 55, from Clive Vale, who runs a plumbing and heating business, raised the issue after photographing black bags filled with builders waste at Rocklands Lane, adjoining the Hastings Country Park beauty spot, near the East Hill, when he walked his dog one morning last week.

This week he said: “It would be good if people can keep an eye out. They obviously needed a van or large vehicle to dump that amount of rubbish.

“Most people have a mobile phone with a camera these days and they can use this to snap the number plate of any vehicle which looks as if it is being used for fly-tipping.

“ I suspect it is due to new charges being introduced at the tip and we are likely to see a big increase in fly-tipping.

“There is no excuse to do that though and these people need to be stopped. I am about all the time and walk the dog early morning and evening so I will be keeping an eye out.”

Hastings Borough Council said on its website: “The council treats this problem very seriously and will prosecute anyone caught flytipping waste.

“You can use our online form to report an incident of flytipping. “In an effort to reduce the number of flytipping incidences, the council provides a bulky waste collection for large items. “The flytipping of controlled waste is a serious criminal offence which carries a fine of up to £20,000 (unlimited if referred to the Crown Court) or an offender can even be sent to prison. It is important to realise that it is also an offence to permit flytipping.

