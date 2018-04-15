Lifesaving equipment installed thanks to fundraising success

Funds have been raised for vital lifesaving equipment in Elmer.

The Middleton-on-Sea Parish Council Defibrillator Appeal Fund successfully raised sufficient funds to enable a second defibrillator to be installed at The Cabin Pub.

Representatives of the organisations making donations and grants were in attendance

This will provide greater coverage within the parish in case any incidents occur that may need this vital lifesaving equipment.

Representatives of the organisations making donations and grants were invited to The Cabin.

Arun District Council, Elmer Sands Estate Limited, Jubilee Hall Committee, and Middleton-on-Sea Women’s Institute, Institute representatives were in attendance. The Shrubbery Women’s Institute was represented by Sue Fairclough, Ann Lindsay, Lyn Bailey and Gwen Mumford.

The event was also attended by County Councillor Jacky Pendleton, and on behalf of the Parish Council Shirley Haywood (chairman) and cllr Colin Mansfield.

The defibrillator is the same as the one installed at the Jubilee Hall and training will now be organised for those wishing to learn how to use the defibrillator and how to respond to incident.

It will also be open to those that have already received training but would like a refresher course.

The Parish Council would like to thank Paul and Sam Buckingham, the managers of The Cabin, for agreeing to the installation of the defibrillator, and also Carl Smith of Middleton Camera Club for taking the pictures.

The Defibrillator Appeal Fund is now closed and the fundraising team thank all the organisations that have provided funds towards both defibrillators.