Lions support Scouts who are fund raising for Canada trip

Members of the local Scouts created, designed and implemented a pirate themed fundraising summer fayre at Silverdale Academy in St Leonards recently.

The Scouts are fundraising to go to the World Scout Jamboree next year in Canada. Events included cake stall, adopt a bear, archery, smashing crockery, coconut shy, face painting and a BBQ provided by the Bexhill Lions Club. Special guest included the President of the Hastings Lions Brett McLean.

The Lions Club of Hastings have donated £1,800 to their fundraising effort. The President said: “The Lions Club of Hastings wanted to support their cause as the Scouts are the next generation of community service volunteers out there.”