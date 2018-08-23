Little Common Legion members visit Ypres to take part in moving pilgrimage.

Members of the Little Common Women’s Section of The Royal British Legion joined thousands of Armed Forces veterans and supporters from across the UK and worldwide in a pilgrimage of remembrance to some of the most poignant sites of the Great War.

A spectacular two-mile march through Ypres to the Commonwealth War Grave Commission’s Menin Gate Memorial, led by 1,100 Standard Bearers, was the culmination of the three day event which saw the 2,200 participants visit the WW1 trenches, battlefields and cemeteries of France and Belgium.

Mrs Alison Turner and Mrs Janet Dixon attended the Great Pilgrimage 90 as representatives of Little Common as a Standard Bearer and wreath layer respectively.

They joined more than 2,200 other Legion representatives and dignitaries, including Civic and military guests from the UK, Commonwealth and Northern Europe.

Mrs Dixon, secretary of the Women’s Section Little Common, said: “Being part of such an historic event, representing Little Common in commemorating those that lost their lives in the First World War, was an honour and something I will never forget.”

Bob Gamble, The Royal British Legion’s Head of Commemorative Events, said: “GP90, was the Legion’s biggest membership event in modern history and is a suitable tribute from the members of The Royal British Legion in honour of the First World War generation.

“It echoes the way the British Legion community commemorated the 10th anniversary of the conflict in 1928.”