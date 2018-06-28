Little Dolphins jump with pride

The winning nursery in our Nursery of the Year competition is Little Dolphins.



Situated at 9 Oxford Road, St Leonards, Little Dolphins is a well-established nursery which has been running for nine years. The nursery is owned and run by Terri and Ahmet Ozmen, their daughter Yasemin and their hard working team, plus Billy the cockapoo, who entertains the children!

Little Dolphins scored Outstanding in its latest Ofsted inspection - a result which is a great source of pride for a small, family-run business. The team like to keep the children active at all times and performs an array of activities with them, such as gardening, DIY, cooking, craft work and lots of exercise. They teach Fit & Five and Sticky Kids aerobics, and the nursery’s safe outside play area is ideal for keeping the children as active as possible. The children are also taken on regular field trips to local farms and shops.

Healthy eating is firmly in place at Little Dolphins, with balanced meals served and taught in the cookery lessons. Healthy lunchboxes are encouraged.

The downstairs of the nursery has an open plan space which is divided into two rooms at certain points of the day, allowing separate play times for babies and the over two’s. This allows children equal opportunities to learn and thrive and it’s always good to see the older children supporting the younger ones. The nursery also gets the older children ready for school by teaching them to be independent and preparing them for school rules.

Open from 8am-6pm, Little Dolphins caters for children up to school age, and runs after-school and holiday clubs. For more information or to book a show round, visit the www.littledolphinsnursery.co.uk website or call the friendly team on 01424 427083. You can also look up Little Dolphins Nursery on Facebook.

On winning the title, Terri said: “I am so thankful to my husband, Yasemin and all my hard-working team - this result is just amazing! Thank you so much to all the lovely parents and all our ex-parents who have voted and supported us in this competition. It means so much to have all our hard work recognised and rewarded.”

We wish Little Dolphins our congratulations and all the best for the remainder of 2018.