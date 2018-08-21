Local artists join forces for exhibition ‘Of Two Minds’

Art lovers should make a date in their diaries for a new exhibition by two local artists that will be held at the Zoom Gallery, Warrior Square station, St Leonards, next month.

Sheryl Hall and photographer Robert Maxted will present a joint exhibition entitled ‘Of Two Minds’, September 23-29, 10-4pm daily.

The exhibition showcases a varied mix of pieces from both artists. Sheryl will exhibit a series of paintings inspired by various conspiracy theories centred around Antartica, entwined with the Northern Lights, Bioluminescence, NIkola Tesla’s free energy and the infamous flight of Admiral Byrd. She said: “My interest in Tesla coincides with my intrigue of conspiracy theories that centre around the idea of a ‘Hollow Earth’, UFO’s and the notorious voyage of ‘Admiral Byrd’ over Antarctica. I have also painted a portrait of the infamous Madame Blavatsky, due to her knowledgeable and occult links to all of these subjects, especially for inclusion in this exhibition.”

Photographer and founder of Zoom Arts, Robert Maxted will exhibit a series of photographs taken around Hastings and St Leonards. Rob, one of seven photographers who set up Zoom Arts in 2006 says his subject matter varies from everyday observations to thought provoking pieces, which question social norms. “Through my eyes I see pictures from all parts of life, the camera is an extension of my eyes allowing me to share these pictures to the world,” he said.

A private view will held at Crowley’s Bar, Hastings on September 22, 6-9pm. The first 50 who buy a drink will receive a free gift put together by both artists.