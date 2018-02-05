Local community projects benefit from Tesco Bags of Help initiative

Local community groups have received a welcome boost from Tesco’s Bags of Help Scheme which sees money from the sales of carrier bags pumped back into worthwhile projects.

Tesco Hastings Extra, at Churchwood Drive, hosted a celebration event, on Friday February 2, for local community groups who have received funding through the Bags of Help grant scheme throughout 2017.

Customers receive a token each time they shop, and use this to vote for the project they would most like to win.

Eight projects were represented including Ashburnham Place, Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Claverham Nursery, Burghwood House, YMCA, Optivo, and Active Hastings.

As a result from the last voting round, Debbie Thomas from Hastings Furniture Service was presented with a cheque for £2,000 to use for support and skills for volunteers.

Since ‘Bags of Help’ launched in October 2015, Tesco have provided over £43 million of funding to over 10,000 community groups nationwide.

Community Champion Mandy Ashenden said: “I am absolutely delighted to share in this celebration with winners of the Bags of Help Grant Scheme. Our local community groups have benefited from these grants and it has made such a difference to their local projects “.

Community groups, charities, schools, clubs or organisations can apply for a grant at any time. Customers can also nominate local projects. For more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.”

