Local family holds charity ball to raise thousands of pounds for two charities

The annual Peridot Ball organised by the Luck Family has raised £4,200 for Prostate Cancer UK and The Stroke Association.

The ball, which took place at Powdermills Hotel, Battle, at the end of August, is organised each year by Hastings woman Hayley Luck, along with her husband three daughters and son in laws.

Prior to this year’s ball, the family had already raised £13,500 for the two charities

Hayley said: “The evening was a great success and we raised £4,200 which far exceeded our expectations.

“Over 80 guests enjoyed a three course meal while listening to the fabulous voice of Chris Anderson as he performed his ‘Swing Thing’ repertoire.

“Many raffle tickets were sold for the 24 luxury prizes on offer followed by a very successful auction where there were several bidding wars for many of the items.

“The top auction lot of a VIP day for two at RAF Scampton to spend the day with the Red Arrows went for over £500.

The whole evening was concluded with a disco and much dancing well into the night.

The room was beautifully decorated by Chrystell from Ace Cystal Clear Decor and the tables were adorned with beautiful flower displays provided by Lynn Carter of Fleur De Lynn and these were sold off at the end of the evening.

“We would like to thank our many table sponsors and all the local businesses who donated prizes towards the raffle and auction.

The funds we raised will be divided between Prostate Cancer UK and The Stroke Association. We have decided to continue with our fundraising and are in the process of securing a date for next year.