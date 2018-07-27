Local girl Molly returns to perform comedy at The Fringe

Former Helenswood pupil Molly Hemsley returns to her home town of Hastings on Saturday to perform in the Hastings Fringe.

Molly, who left Hastings to gain a First in European Theatre Arts at Rose Bruford Drama School, presents a solo show, devised and performed by her, which explores Female Drag and is inspired by events in the current political climate.

Cleaning lady Heather Duster is determined to clean up the world one mess at a time. So she’s starting with the filthiest of all: 10 Downing Street.

This is one Drag Queen’s chance to get down and dirty with politics – Join Miss Duster for a strong and stable night of lip-syncs, laughs and all things drag. Downing Street has never looked so fabulous!

The performance takes place at On The Rocks, based at Claremont, just off Robertson Street, at 7.30pm.

For tickets and more details visit the festival website at www.hastingsfringe.co.uk.

Molly is now based is London. She was a member of Romantika Theatre Company, which performed in Paris and at last year’s Edinburgh Festival.

Recently she appeared in The Egg Whisperer at the Drayton Theatre in London’s Kensington.

Prior to leaving Hastings she appeared in the Tom Stoppard play Arcadia at the Stables Theatre.

Fringe events got underway at the end of June and the Festival closes on Sunday.