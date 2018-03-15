Local law firm Heringtons names Care for Carers as chosen charity

Heringtons Solicitors is delighted to announce it is supporting Care for the Carers as its Charity of the Year.

The law firm has offices in Hastings, Bexhill, Battle and Rye.

Care for the Carers, a charity that supports unpaid carers across East Sussex, received the most staff votes from Heringtons in its Charity of the Year poll.

“Everyone at Heringtons is excited to be working alongside Care for the Carers this coming year to show our support and to help highlight the wonderful work the charity does for all the communities in our branch towns,” says Richard Fisher, solicitor and Managing Partner at Heringtons.

Jennifer Twist, Chief Executive at Care for the Carers is equally delighted: “We are absolutely thrilled to be the Heringtons Charity of the Year, and look forward to working with its fantastic team over the coming months. Heringtons’ support will help us to raise funds to make a difference to local carers’ lives, and also to raise awareness of the massive contribution that carers make to communities across East Sussex,” she says.

“With diminishing public funding for support to carers and the vulnerable people they support, it’s especially important for high-profile, supportive local businesses to recognise unpaid carers in this way.

With Heringtons operating across East Sussex, we’re so pleased to have their support to reach even more of the 65,000 unpaid carers across the county.”

For more info on the charity visit www.cftc.org.uk.

