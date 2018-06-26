Local radio puts community first

Bexhill FM radio station returns from 9am on Saturday June 30.

The popular station is now in its 16th year.

Station Director Richard Harris said: “With more local people involved more than ever, this once again will be a show stopping two weeks of entertainment, you will be assured of locally orientated community programming

“We are so pleased to be able to bring this back to Bexhill and we want the theme to be ‘Let’s Talk Bexhill’ – to get Bexhill talking about all things community based. This is culminating in the team opening up their Launch Party to the community, starting at 7pm at Bexhill Hive, St Leonards Road.

General Manager Jas Smith said: “We wanted to do something extra special for our community who have served us so well. Come down and enioy a glass of something special and some food -and listen to our journey and story. We also want to get the local community on the radio so join us at the Hive again from 12-3.30pm where we will be inviting local residents, on air – come and say hello to our community and talk about whatever you want.”

Chris Thompson, Operations Director, said: “The whole team have put a high degree of work into this broadcast We would especially like to thank all of our sponsors who could have not helped more.”

Tune in on 87.7fm; online at bexhillfm.org or n the TuneIn app.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Bexhill Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)