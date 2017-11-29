Local railway enthusiast honoured for creating historic station display

Local resident and railway enthusiast Stuart Searle has been recognised for providing material for an historic exhibition at Rye station earlier in the year.

Former railwayman Stuart, from the Hastings area, owns a large collection of ‘railwayana’, and lent old posters, handbills, tickets and other items of local interest for display in the booking hall at Rye.

He was given a certificate of thanks at the Marshlink Community Rail Partnership’s AGM at Rye town hall last Friday (24th November).

The Marshlink Line joins towns such as Hastings and Bexhill to Ashford, via Rye.

Stuart received his award from Amber Rudd MP; Kevin Barry, the community rail development officer for the Marshlink line; and Kevin Boorman, the chair of the Marshlink community rail partnership.

Kevin Barry said : “Stuart was very generous in lending us part of his extensive collection. He used to be work along the Marshlink line and is an expert on its history. We are now looking at holding further exhibitions, and are very grateful to Stuart for his support.

Kevin Boorman added : “Rye is a lovely, traditional station, and Stuart’s memorabilia was just perfect here.

A lot of hard work went into organising the exhibition, and we’re really grateful to Stuart and Kevin for arranging it. Great community events like this are what the community rail partnership is all about, and I’m really pleased that Amber Rudd was able to present Stuart with the certificate of thanks he so deserved.”