Local schools excel at sports event

Schools representing Hastings and Rother honoured their region as they came fifth out of nine areas in Sussex at the annual School Games.

The event is a mini-Olympics and Paralympics and took place in Crawley on June 27.

Active Sussex 3 SUS-180629-104727001

This year’s competition saw local children and young people aged 7-16 taking part on the day. In total, more than 1,000 children competed for medals in 11 competitions across a range of sports.

Eight four schools from across the county took part in the fiercely-contested festival.

Local battled it out in a number of sports including athletics, golf, netball, hockey, stoolball, football, gymnastics, table tennis and cricket. They achieved first place in Stoolball, second place in Tri-Golf and came third in year 5/6 and year 7 Netball and Super Sixes Golf.

They were joined by special guest Wheelchair Basketball athlete and seven time Paralympian Simon Munn MBE.

Simon said: “It’s fantastic to be able to inspire the next generation of athletes. I want to share my experiences with the younger generation who are coming through.

“Competitive sport gives you the opportunity to travel the world, to compete for your country and to form life-long friendships. I would encourage the young people of Sussex to get involved in sport, to train hard and to follow their dreams. The next Olympians and Paralympians could be competing at this Games!”

The School Games look to motivate, enthuse and inspire young people in Sussex to take part in competitive sport. However, this year with the Change4Life programme for non-competing children, they also had more than 70 additional children joining into specialist Table Tennis and Climbing sessions.

With the introduction of this new programme alongside the traditional format, the event was also increasingly focused on building young people’s passion for sport and physical activity and encouraging life-long activity habits.

With four levels of competition leading to the Games, competition in schools, between schools, at county level and at the finals, the School Games is backed by National Lottery Funding from Sport England and the Youth Sport Trust and is sponsored by Active Sussex Corporate partner Freedom Leisure.

The Games are delivered by a local organising committee made up of Active Sussex, the Sussex School PE and Sport Network (SGOs), National Governing Bodies of Sport, volunteers and head teachers.

The event also received help from the team’s 250 fantastic Young Leaders who are trained to support the medal competition and to lead activities on the day such as dance.

