Local Scouts heading off to palace to receive special Queen’s Awards

Three local Queen’s Scouts are off to Buckingham Palace in May.

Jodie Bennet, Youth Commissioner, from Bexhill, Thomas Shoesmith Assistant Scout Leader, from Windmill Hill, near Ninfield, and Abigail Wright, Assistant Scout Leader, from Catsfield have all completed their Queen’s Scout Award and will be presented with their official certificates.

A Top Awards Celebration for Senlac District Scouts was recently held in Ninfield Memorial Hall for them to receive their Award from John Easton, the County Commissioner.

This is a very prestigious award and the highest in the Scout Association. All three recipients delivered their QSA presentations to a Hall packed with a heady mix of youthful enthusiasm of the Scouts and Explorers and the mature experience from County, District and local Scout Leaders.

Jodie Bennett, ventured to Kenya where she climbed Mount Kenya.

Thomas Shoesmith said: - “The Queen Scout Award is made up of many different, sometimes interconnecting sections, and it’s only once you’ve really completed this amazing achievement do you realise just how far you have come as a person and what you’ve accomplished.

“We’ve been able to create a conservation area at our local Scout woods, hopefully encouraging younger Scouts that they too can be ambitious in their projects.

“The Expedition in the Brecon Beacons must take first place. We developed so much as a team facing all varieties of weather.”

Abigail Wright said:- “I’ve learnt a lot about my self through completing my queen scout award, I’ve pushed myself to do things that I didn’t think I could and have had some amazing experiences.

“What I enjoyed most though was meeting people along the way, volunteering with the scouts and helping them to discover the joys of scouting to making memories and lifelong friends.

County Commissioner John Easton said: “Listening to all they have achieved, not only for themselves but for the benefit of our communities, both at home and abroad, was inspiring. It is such an achievement; they are 3 of only 7 that were presented across the County in the last year. I am immensely proud them.”

