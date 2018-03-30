Local views at heart of exhibitions at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery

Paintings of local scenes feature in two new free exhibitions currently running at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

A Vincent Lines Memorial Exhibition opened last Saturday (March 24) and can be viewed until June 24.

Hastings Art 2 SUS-180328-114404001

He was an artist whose love of people and places was expressed through his drawings, prints, paintings and writings. With a particular interest in the countryside and rural traditions. His work captures gentler times and a bygone age.

Deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council councillor Kim Forward said: “Vincent Lines was an important figure in the artistic life of the town and is a familiar name to a lot of local people.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to work with his family to celebrate his life and work in this wonderful memorial exhibition, which we’re sure will be very popular with museum visitors. As ever, entrance to the museum and all exhibitions is free.”

Lines studied at the Central School of Arts & Crafts and the Royal College of Art, gaining professional recognition throughout the 1930s.

He was elected an associate of the Royal Watercolour Society in 1939, a full member in 1945 and also exhibition with the New English Art Club. A teacher for over 35 years, he was Principal of the Hastings School of Art from 1945-68, where he created a cheerful atmosphere of artistic tolerance.

His sudden death cut short a career that was continuing to develop and embrace new opportunities. The exhibition shows a wide range of his work, from his student days to the 1960s, all of which show his skill across a range of media. A full colour catalogue, with essays by Anna King, his niece, and Michael McLeod, artist, art historian and former student of Lines, is available in the museum shop.

The Vincent Lines Prize is still awarded each year to a student in the Art Department of what is now South Coast College Hastings. To mark the special place Lines has in the history of the department, current students will be creating new work in response to one of his paintings of Pett Level. Results of this exciting project will be displayed at Hastings Museum from 12 May – 24 June.

People can make their mark on April 10 from 10am-3pm when a free print themed family activity day takes place. Artist Ed Boxall will help you make and print your own masterpieces inspired by the exhibition.

There is also a free exhibition of the paintings of Evacustes A Phipson who made his living from selling hundreds of watercolour views of towns and villages around Britain to local museum and library collections. They show main streets as well as back alleys, and their architectural precision makes them valuable for research.

