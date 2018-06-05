Local Yoga studio is voted the best in national awards

A Hastings Yoga Class that holds sessions on the pier has been named the best in Sussex in the recent Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Old Town Yoga scooped the prestigious award after being one of three classes to be shortlisted.

It was up against a Pilates class in Alfriston and another yoga class from Forest Row to win the title of

‘Best yoga studio in Sussex’.

Old Town Yoga is run by Hastings born Hannah Caney, who said: “I was so surprised to be given the award. It is amazing and unexpected.”

Hannah, who trained as a ballet dancer, added: “I have always been interested in a quiet and peaceful way of living.

“I have spent a lot of time staying in monasteries and ashrams, and personally think happiness and kindness is the best way to approach life.

Classes are held in the Old Town, on the Pier and at the Wellington Centre, please visit www.oldtownyoga.co.uk for more information and the current timetable.

The Muddy Stiletto Awards are free to all and billed as ‘a good-natured, positive celebration of the most brilliant, unique and unmissable businesses across the country in 24 lifestyle categories, highlighting independence and creativity’.

The winners are voted for by members of the public.

Muddy Stiletto started off as a cult blog but was so successful it became a commercial enterprise in 2012.

It claims to be ‘the ultimate ‘urban guide to the countryside’ – a witty, super-useful insider’s guide to the very best food, walks, boutiques, day trips, hotels, interiors and events for smart, fun-loving women living outside London’.

