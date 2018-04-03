Lord Warden set to raise the flag for the Ghost of Dunkirk lifeboat

Lord Boyce, Lord Warden and Admiral of the Cinque Ports, will have the honour of raising the Dunkirk Little Ships flag on the Cyril and Lilian Bishop Lifeboat.

The flag raising will take place during a day of celebration and street processions in Hastings Old Town on Saturday May 26 and the public are invited to come along and attend.

The day will start with a muster at the lifeboat station at 11.30am, which will involve members of the Macbean and Bishop Trust, the Hastings Mayor and Deputy Mayor, local councillors, standard bearers and the Town Crier, who will welcome the Lord Warden, who is also Patron of Hastings Winkle Club.

There will be a short service and blessing of the flag, outside the lifeboat station, conducted by Father Robert Featherstone.

The flag will then be handed to Frank Thurlow, whose father was rescued from the beaches of Dunkirk by the lifeboat.

A parade will then move off to Winkle Island where dignitaries will be met and ‘winkled up’ by Winkle Club members.

The parade, led by the Town Crier, and accompanied by Sea Cadets, will then move up All Saints Street, which will be closed to traffic.

On arrival at the lifeboat there will be a wreath laying ceremony on the memorial stone and the flag will be handed to Lord Boyce for a dedication speech and raising, followed by another short service.

Local group Jiggery Pokery will then sing their song ‘The Ghost of Dunkirk’.

The lifeboat has been officially recognised by Dunkirk Little Ships Association for the role she played in rescuing stranded troops from the beaches in France during World War II.

Dee Day White, who played a key role in bringing the lifeboat back to Hastings, said: “Well, what a day we have planned for the people of Hastings.

“We asked who should raise the Little Ships flag and give this old lady of the sea the honour she deserves, after earning the right to fly this flag.

“Everyone is invited to attend this memorial event to show respect for the memories of those people who did not make it back from Dunkirk as well as lifeboatmen everywhere.

“Let’s make this a day to remember for the people of Hastings.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)