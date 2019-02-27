Lorry topples over at Gatwick Airport and spills 30 tonnes of rubbish

An overturned lorry at Gatwick Airport is currently blocking access to the north terminal.

Firefighters are warning drivers to avoid the Gatwick North Terminal roundabout after a lorry overturned there, spilling 30 tonnes of rubbish into the road.

It is causing long delays on the M23 and A23.

Traffic is being diverted to the south terminal, according to the Gatwick Airport Twitter account.

It said 'delays can be expected' and warned drivers to 'please allow extra time for your journey'.

They added that all car parking bookings for the North Terminal Short Stay will be accepted in the South Terminal Short Stay until this issue is resolved.

The overturned lorry is causing problems. Picture: Crawley Fire

A recovery vehicle is currently at the scene, using specialist equipment to pick the lorry up.

At 5.30pm, the lorry was recovered, and at 6pm, the rubbish was cleared and the road reopened.