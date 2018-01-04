Losing weight transformed the life of woman who now helps others

A local slimmer who transformed her life by losing 7 ½ stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping others achieve their weight loss dreams.

Liz Pryer joined her local Slimming World group in Hastings 16 months ago and dropped from 17st 8 ½ lbs to 10st, going from a size 22 to a size 8-10.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, Members of the local group will welcome Liz as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on Monday January 8.

Speaking about her remarkable weight loss achievement, Liz said: “I was very unhappy within myself. I was withdrawn and didn’t want to socialise. I felt invisible. I couldn’t do any exercise due to pain in my joints due to the weight and taking lots of meds. I really felt at rock bottom when my endocrinologist said all my symptoms were due to being “morbidly obese”.

“Something had to change and I realised only I could do that. It gave me the motivation. A lady at my pharmacy mentioned a slimming world group at the end of my road so off a very nervous me went.

“My first group was amazing. Everyone made me feel so welcome and nobody judged me, I loved hearing everyone’s weight losses and stories of what they had done when they struggled.

“In My first week I lost an incredible 10.5lbs. I loved food optimising eating amazing meals that I’ve always eaten just with a slight twist or swap. I’ve never eaten so much since food optimising, I’m never hungry. I used to skip breakfast and even lunch sometimes. Now I can’t wait for meal times.

Losing weight has completely changed my life. My confidence is though the roof and I can now play with my grandsons. I’m taking on new challenges that only 16 months ago I wouldn’t of even thought of. I feel I can do anything now and my family are loving the new happier, energetic and confidant me.

Liz’s Slimming World group will be held at West St Leonards Community Centre every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm from Monday January 8.

For more information or to Liz’s group either pop along or call her on 07761 927773.