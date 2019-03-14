Loveable cats at Hastings sanctuary are in desperate need of caring new home

The RSPCA Bluebell Ridge cat sanctuary re-opened its doors this week after a temporary closure to a virus and is desperate to find loving new homes for the cats it cares for.

Some of the cats waiting to find their forever homes are mother and daughter, Mini and Nala, who are aged 2 years and 10-months-old.

Mini and Nala at Bluebell Ridge SUS-190313-095026001

This gorgeous pair are affectionate and playful, who enjoy human company. Ideally, they need someone who can be home for a good proportion of the day, with a secure garden and no other pets.

SEE ALSO: Hastings Wetherspoons is rated as one of worst in Sussex

Also looking for their forever home is beautiful Pepsi, who is ten-years-old. Pepsi is a gentle girl who really enjoys human company.

She can be initially shy at first but once she has settled shows her true self, which is a sweet and happy cat. She would like to be the only pet in the household.

Playful Buzz is also looking for his dream home. This two-year-old bundle of energy has a big personality to match.

He spends most of his time curled up in bed, but he will always jump at the chance to play. He will make a loving companion to an older family.

You can visit Bluebell Ridge at Chowns Hill, Just off The Ridge in Hastings, which is open 11am until 3pm every day, except Thursdays. You can also view all of the cats in need of a home at www.bluebellridge.org.uk

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, but it is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-funded.

Each year the Branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the centre open and they heavily rely on the generosity of local individuals, businesses and groups.

Last year the centre helped to rescue and rehome over 200 animals in Hastings and Rother, as well as neuter hundreds of local cats.

The centre is run by six trained staff members and a dedicated group of 50 volunteers.

See also: Are these the most unusual pub toilets in Sussex?

See also: Man had knife in town centre shop