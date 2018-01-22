Lynn takes the wheel to become first lady driver of community bus

Lynn Langlands would often pass the bright yellow community bus as it drove around Bexhill - but she had little notion that she would become its first lady driver.

Now she is encouraging other people to volunteer and take a turn behind the wheel

Lynn, from Collington Lane West, explained: “I was aware of the yellow bus and knew there was a jolly little community aboard, with a very helpful and supportive staff making sure that everyone had the help they needed to start their outing, or safely return home at the end of their day.

“When I realised this was a purely voluntary organisation that was also a Registered Charity, I was keen to see if I could become one of their drivers.

“Being retired I had time to spare and could think of no better way to support the people of Bexhill.

“I soon discovered that I was currently the only lady driver, and this has provided much discussion and some amusing banter between passengers on my travels around the town.

“I have become increasingly aware that the Bexhill Town Bus plays such a crucial role, as it travels on some routes that are not served by a regular bus service, and therefore offers access to areas of the town for adults and young people who would otherwise find it very difficult to get around easily.

“Not only does it accept concessionary travel passes, but there is a flat fair for adults and children, making it a very cheap and reliable way to travel.

“It goes without saying that it is a lifeline for many of our elderly residents. Not just as a means of getting around Bexhill, but as an opportunity to chat and meet other members of the local community.

“I have so enjoyed my first two months working with the Town Bus Team, and been humbled by the gratitude of all the passengers that use the service.

“This is a service that is really very valuable, not only because it provides transport for all those on the quieter fringes of Bexhill, but when you are aboard it simply puts a smile on your face, and makes for a brighter day.

“I would ask that local folk consider picking up a timetable and joining us. We look forward to seeing you.”

For more about the bus and volunteering visit www.bexhillcommunitybus.co.uk.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Bexhill Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your (paper title) simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)