Magistrates Court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for November 1 - November 8.

November 1:

Martin Curshen (aged 44), of West Hill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic communication, namely a message on Facebook, which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. The offence took place at St Leonards on October 15. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

John Gower (aged 47), of Wellington Gardens, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini on Priory Road, Hastings, on October 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Lee Nesbitt (aged 44), of Kings Avenue, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle on New Road, Rye, on October 17, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Wyndham Williams (aged 56), of Oakleigh Close, Swanley, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Hastings Road, Battle, on October 16, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 103 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 25 months.

November 2:

Matthew Clarke (aged 32), of no fixed address, was found guilty of stealing six beef steaks, worth £60, from the Co-op in Battle on September 21. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 10, after being released on bail. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of significant previous convictions.

Robert Steed (aged 27), of St Mary’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Sea Road, Winchelsea on May 2. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident where damage was caused to property at Sea Road, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for one year and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

November 8:

Keely Aldridge (aged 28), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to three charges of causing criminal damage to three cars parked on Battle Road, on October 22. She also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a glass door at Pizza Presto, in Battle Road, and damaging a glass front door, in Battle Road, on the same date. She was ordered to pay £1,040 in compensation and was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Peter Bint (aged 26), of Hughes Walk, Croydon, Surrey, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on October 20. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Nathan Britton (aged 41), of Ninfield Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vectra on the A267 at Horam on August 18, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for six months.

Jefferson Raznievski (aged 33), of Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Tigra on Little Common Road, on October 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 50 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year,