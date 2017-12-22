Magistrates Court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for - November 17 - November 30.

November 17:

Stavri Panikos Stavri, of Western Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to comply with an order to remove waste and other unsightly items from a property in Battle Road, St Leonards on October 18. He was fined £2,500 and ordered to pay £432 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Amy Wallis (aged 40), of Marina, St Leonards, was found guilty of dropping litter at St Leonards on April 30. She was fined £75 and ordered to pay £225 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in her absence.

November 23:

Dariush Asgari (aged 28), of Hide Place, Westminster, London, pleaded guilty to using a Ford Focus in Conqueror Road, St Leonards, on November 22no insurance. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months.

November 28:

Joe Dighton (aged 18), of Lewes Prison, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on June 27. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and causing £235 damage to a window on the same date, both of which were racially aggravated. He pleaded guilty to damaging a police car on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

November 29:

James Coleman (aged 25) of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra dangerously on Sedlescombe Road South, Battle Road, The Green, Upper Maze Hill and London Road, St Leonards, on May 5. He also pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on the same date. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 48 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and the court imposed an interim driving ban.

November 30:

Liam Nolan (aged 36), of Linley Drive, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a craft knife in a public place. The offence took place at Mulberry Walk, St Leonards, on May 31. He was fined £50 and the court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

John Larkin (aged 31), of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 26. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

James Ahari (aged 28), of De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Lower Dicker, Hailsham, on February 5. He was found guilty of causing damage to the driver’s door of a white Mercedes vehicle at Lower Dicker on the same date. He was also found guilty of damaging a Hyundai vehicle at Lower Dicker on February 5 and of driving a Ford Focus on the A22 dual carriageway at Lower Dicker on February 5 without reasonable consideration for other people using the road.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order and ordered him to pay £3,689.60 in compensation and £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

David Stocker (aged 30), of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, was found guilty of two offences of assaulting women by beating. The offences took place at Hastings on June 3. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.