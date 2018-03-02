Magistrates Court results

hese are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court forFebruary 5 - February 15.

February 5:

Donald Turner, 53, of Old Orchard Road, Eastbourne, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs after dropping a cigarette outside Hastings railway station and leaving it there on July 5 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Sean West, 53, of London Road, Bexhill, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs after dropping a cigarette at Station Approach, Hastings, and leaving it there on July 17 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Emma Whittall, 29, of Week Street, Kent, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £216 prosecution costs after dropping a cigarette at Pelham Place, Hastings, and leaving it there on July 11 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

February 12:

A 17 year old, from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, indicated pleas of guilty to being in possession of a lock-knife in a public place and to being in possession of quantities of cocaine and heroin. The offences took place at Hastings on October 8 last year. The court made a community order with a requirements of an eight week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am and 150 hours of unpaid work.

A 17 year old, from Bexhill, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of robbing a person of an electric scooter, worth £450. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 15 last year. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £450 compensation.

February 14:

Janine Rolfe, 47, of Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi TT car on Larkfield Close, St Leonards, on January 26, without a licence. She was fined £50 and banned from driving for six months.

Tommie Burrett, 24, of Brighton Road, East Ham, pleaded guilty to stealing a Sony Bluetooth speaker worth £69.99, from Boots at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on January 12. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a Sinclair Spectrum, worth £79.99 and a Superboy S, worth £99.99, from Game store at Priory Meadow, Hastings, on January 26. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin, at Eastbourne, on January 26. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Matthew Perry, 34, of St Peters Crescent, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on November 19 last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Daryl West. 52, of Lionel Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Mitsubishi pick-up truck on the A259 marsh Road at Pevensey, on January 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 94 microgramme. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for five years. The court made a community order with requirements to attend a drink impaired driver programme and 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was previous convictions and his driving record.

February 15:

Ann Boyle, 42, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to French doors. The offence took place at Hastings on August 7. She also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 4. She was given a one year conditional discharge and fined £50 for the bail offence.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)