Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for May 17 - 22.

May 17:

Dean Sheppard, 33, of Helmsmans Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on October 8 last year. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a baseball bat) in a public place, at Bristol Road, on April 21. He pleaded guilty to damaging a wall, belonging to Optivo Housing, at Hastings, and to using threatening behaviour on the same date. He pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone at Hastings on April 14. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £100 compensation.

James Huttton 19, of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, was found guilty of causing £500 damage to a moped. The offence took place at Hastings on December 23. The verdict was proved in his absence. He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hastings on the same date. The court issued a warrant for his arrest without bail, due to his failure to appear in court in answer to bail.

May 21:

A 17 year old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty to being in possession of 14 bags of cannabis with intent to supply. The offence took place at Hastings on April 3. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Charlie Staples, 25, of Mildenhall Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to stop at a red traffic signal. The offence took place at New Cross, London, on September 13 last year. He was fined £100 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Simon Armstrong, 28, of London Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Holland and Barratt health store, Hastings, on October 31 last year. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Ari Avi, 28, of London Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Robertson Street, Hastings, on October 19 last year. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Dean Barkway, 41, of Stevenage, Hertforshire, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Nationwide, London Road, St Leonards on October 24 last year. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Charley Bianca, 24, of Victoria Avenue, Hastings, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at the Pharmacy, Old London Road, Hastings, on October 13 last year. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Gary Chalmers, 53, of Southwater Avenue, St Leonards, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Warrior Square train station, St Leonards, on October 17 last year. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

May 22:

Tao Baxter, 38, of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £37.29 from Aldi in Bexhill on March 6. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs. The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

David Kursey, 59, of Parsons Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an LDV Tipper vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on September 12 last year, while not wearing a seatbelt. He was fined £50.