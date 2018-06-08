Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for May 21.

May 21:

Rozalia Chebane, 27, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, in Warrior Square Gardens on October 12 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Louise Coleman, 35, of Braybrooke Road, Hastings, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Devonshire Road, Hastings, on October 20 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Richard Croyden, 54, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, outside Sainsburys Local at Station Approach, Hastings, on September 21 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Miguel Cruz, 57, of Hanover Terrace, Brighton, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, in Subway, Station Approach, Hastings, on October 2 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Sadie Danielle, 24, of Lodge Oak Road, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, in Warrior Square Station, on October 25 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Anthony Davies, of Conworthy Road, Dagenham, Kent, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Pelham Place car park, Hastings, on October 17 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Gary Duplock, 34, of Robertson Street, Hastings was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Tin Tins, Robertson Street, on October 19 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

John Ellis, 49, of Leopold Road, Bexhill, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Warrior Square train station on October 25 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Karen Farley, 55, of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Hastings train station on October 6. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Frankie Fernando, 52, of Marsham Brook Lane, Pett Level, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Debenhams, Hastings, on October 5 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Margart Fullah, 37, of Royal Terrace, St Leonards, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Warrior Gardens, St Leonards, on October 20 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Craig Golding, 28, of Carlisle Parade, Hastings, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Carlisle Parade, Hastings, on October 6 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Joss Gurney, 32, of Milward Crescent, Hastings, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Queensbury House, Devonshire Road, Hastings, on October 2 last year. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Chloe Hall, 20, of Ticehust, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette, and leaving it there, at Warrior Square Station, St Leonards on October 5 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.