Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for May 30 to June 4.

May 30:

Kyrena Crage, 42, of Sedlescombe Road North, pleaded guilty to driving an Alfa Romeo car on Sedlescombe Road South, on December 26 while unfit to drive through drugs. She also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and to driving with no test certificate on the same date. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Nicola Glassburn, 58, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on May 13. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim.

Craig Grant, 33, of Albert Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine worth £5.49 from Co-op at Bexhill on April 29. He was fined £80.

Luke Witherow, 48, of Beauchamp Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings, on April 24. He also pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen tools on the same date. He was fined £80 for each offence.

Dale Glicksman, 18, of School Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on February 2. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Robert Mead, 41, of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to producing 40 cannabis plants at Cornwallis Terrace on August 24. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Alexander Quinn, 28, of Reginald Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Bexhill on April 26. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

May 31:

Lewis Lushey, 30, of Faygate Close, Bexhill, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill between December 1 and December 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £175 prosecution costs.

Thomas Lake, 48, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 19. He pleaded guilty to failing to answer to bail. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Terry Taberer, 30, of Reginald Road, Bexhill was found guilty of three charges of driving a Range Rover on Warrior Square, St Leonards, on January 2 with the drugs MDMA, cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. The verdicts were proved in his absence. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared and he was released on unconditional bail.

June 4:

James Roden, 30, of Caer Castell, Wrexham, Wales, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Crowhurst on April 28. He also indicated a plea of guilty to causing a woman to fear that violence would be used against her by sending her a number of threatening text messages, including a threat to kill her. He admitted being in breach of court supervision requirements made following release from a period in prison. He was sentenced to 14 days in prison for the breach offence and committed to Lewes Crown Court on July 2 for sentencing for the other offences.

Karolina Balazova, 59, of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it at Robertson Street, Hastings, on November 21 last year. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Debbie Bradley, 54, of St Johns Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette at Station Approach, Hastings, on November 22. The verdict was proved in her absence.