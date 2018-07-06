Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for June 4 - June 14.

June 4:

Michelle Brown , of All Saints Crescent Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at Hastings Pier, White Rock, on November 22. The verdict was proved in absence.

Connor Day, of Farley Bank, Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at St Johns Road, St Leonards, on November 22. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Peter Deery, 43, of Malvern Way, Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at Morrisons, Queens Road, Hastings, on November 13. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Ian Ellis, 51, of West Hill Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at London Road, St Leonards, on November 21. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Elena Gheorghe, 42, of Magdalen Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards, on November 13. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Harriot Goobie, 31, of Hardwicke Road, Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a drinks can and leaving there at Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards, on November 2. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Joe Haywood, 30, of Chapel Park, Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at Wellington Place, Hastings, on November 13. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Tania Lamanta, 53, of De Cham Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at Warrior Square Station, St Leonards, on November 16. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Samuel Kinch, 33, of Markwick, Terrace, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at Robertson Street, Hastings, on November 8. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Liz Kiss, 23, of Marline Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at Station Approach, Hastings, on November 1. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Wayne Lewis, 36, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving there at Station Approach, Hastings, on November 21. The verdict was proved in his absence.

June 7:

David Coleman, 64, of Northbridge Street, Robertsbridge, was found guilty of being in possession of a lock-knife in a public place. The offence took place at Robertsbridge on April 8. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £200 prosecution costs.

June 14:

Alexandra Barry, 23, of Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Mercedes vehicle at St Leonards, on November 26 last year. She also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on the same date. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation for each offence.

Justin Allen, 48, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £1110 and ordered to pay £250 prosecution costs.